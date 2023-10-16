Real Madrid receive Clasico boost as red card ban is reduced, defender available for Barcelona clash

Carlo Ancelotti will have an extra option available to him for El Clasico, after Nacho Fernandez’s red card ban was reduced from three games to two.

The veteran Real Madrid defender lunged into a tackle with Girona forward Portu in the closing stages of the match, with his side 3-0 to the good. Portu was stretchered off and then taken to hospital in an ambulance, but fortunately did not suffer serious damage. He warmed the bench in the following game against Cadiz.

🚨 Nacho's ban has been reduced from three games to two games, making him available for El Clásico. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 16, 2023

However there was uproar at Nacho, not least from the Girona players, while Real Madrid President Florentino Perez reportedly called Portu to apologise on Nacho’s behalf.

Following the incident, Nacho was given a three-game ban, but the Appeals Committee have reduced this to just two minutes. Having served the first match of this ban against Osasuna, he will serve the second against Sevilla this weekend.

However the reduction means that he will be available to face Barcelona at Montjuic in the Clasico. Relevo reveal that the original ban was based on dangerous play causing damage that affects the faculty of the victim.

Real Madrid appealed, asking the ban to be reduced to one game, alleging that Portu did not suffer any damage as he was in the Girona squad for their following game. They also claim Nacho was disputing the ball, and that it did not affect the result of the match.

The RFEF have adjudged that Real Madrid’s arguments have some basis, and thus do not merit the maximum three-game ban for the offence Nacho was charged with.

Quite aside from whether Nacho can play the Clasico or not, which is a major fixture, it raises questions about the disciplinary process. If sanctions are dealt out depending on injuries rather than the potential for injury, it sets a dangerous precedent. Portu was fortunate his leg was not planted, which could have caused a far worse injury – like Chimy Avila’s stamp on Alvaro Morata the same weekend, which also only received a one-game ban.