President Florentino Perez makes phone call apology for Real Madrid captain

Real Madrid were cruising to a 3-0 victory over Girona, the only side above them in La Liga going into to Matchday 8, when captain Nacho Fernandez added a sour note to the evening.

His gruesome challenge on Girona winger Portu, lunging in off his feet from a distance, saw the 31-year-old stretchered off and leaving Montilivi in an ambulance. After the incident, Carlo Ancelotti publicly apologised, while Nacho would do so on his Instagram account the following day.

La pierna de Portu golpeando al pie de Nacho. Criminal. pic.twitter.com/WjbeqUldxp — BatKike (@BatKikeLoko) October 1, 2023

Following the incident, Cadena SER (via Diario AS) say that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez called Portu in order to apologise for Nacho’s challenge afterwards and wish him well in his recovery.

Fortunately, it looks as if Portu has not broken any bones, although the extent of his injury is as of yet unknown. It remains to be seen how Nacho’s challenge will be assessed by the disciplinary panel, but it could see him pick up a lengthy ban. He will miss their clash with Osasuna next week without doubt, but Nacho could be ruled out of the Clasico two games later, depending on the ban.