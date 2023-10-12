Five Real Madrid players have been new long-term contracts, announcements to be in the coming weeks

Over the last few years, Real Madrid have built one of the best squads in world football, and with many of their players 25 or younger, they have the potential to dominate for many years to come.

Real Madrid have moved to make sure that their squad remains together, and have agreed contract extensions with five notable players, as Relevo have reported. These are Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

Valverde is the last of those to sign a new deal, extending his stay until 2028 in the process. The club had hoped to beginning announce these renewals last week, but Florentino Perez’s COVID diagnosis pushed back plans, although they hope to have them finalised soon.

Real Madrid are preparing to take protocol photos with each of the five players in the coming weeks, which will allow the club to announce these deals individually. Simply put, it is a very solid piece of business to have Vinicius, Valverde, Militao, Rodrygo and Camavinga’s long-term futures tied down.