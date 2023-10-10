Real Madrid readying announcement for Vinicius Junior’s new contract, ceremony being planned

Real Madrid have had Vinicius Junior’s new contract agreed for some time now, but there has been growing concerns within the club’s fanbase over the lack of noise about the situation in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of this season, but there is no concerns about him leaving as a free agent next summer. Vinicius will remain as a Real Madrid player, and finally, there is movement on the contract front.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid had hoped to announce it last week, but Florentino Perez contracted COVID-19, while forced the club’s formal ceremony to be postponed. However, it will take place in the coming weeks.

⚪️🇧🇷 Real Madrid are planning to re-schedule formal ceremony for Vinicius Jr contract extension as soon as the president Florentino Pérez tests negative to Covid. It was scheduled last week… but it will happen in the next weeks. It will include €1B release clause. pic.twitter.com/hXW9gIXEs4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2023

Vinicius will sign a new long-term contract at Real Madrid, with his release clause being increased to €1b. It means that will be no concerns about his leaving the club for many, many years, which will be a delight to Madridistas across the globe.

Image via JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images