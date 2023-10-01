David Alaba misses Champions League trip to Napoli

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged squad for their Champions League trip to Napoli.

Ancelotti returns to Naples for the first time since his departure from the club in December 2019.

The veteran Italian coach sticks with the same group of players who secured a 3-0 La Liga win away at Girona last weekend.

Defender David Alaba remains sidelined, as Ancelotti indicated would be the case, with no fresh issues from the victory in Catalonia.

Despite securing three crucial points ahead of the flight to Italy, Ancelotti will reshuffle his team, with Nacho Fernandez set to captain the team, before starting a domestic suspension.

Fernandez was dismissed for a horror tackle on Portu and the centre back could face a four game league ban.

Fran Garcia is expected to return to start at left back, with Alvaro Carrillo set for a debut off the bench, ahead of a potential first league start at home to Osasuna on October 7.