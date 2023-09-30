Real Madrid go top of La Liga with excellent victory over high-flying Girona

Having relinquished their spot at the top of the La Liga table after losing to Atletico Madrid last weekend, Real Madrid have re-claimed first place after defeating high-flying Girona 2-0 at Montilivi.

Among others, Carlo Ancelotti recalled Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior to the starting line-up for the match in Catalonia. The Englishman laid the ball on a place for Joselu Mato after an outstanding cross, and the veteran striker made no mistake.

It got even better for Real Madrid a few minutes later. Toni Kroos’ corner was met by the unmarked Aurelien Tchouemani, who headed home his first goal of the season to double Los Blancos’ advantage.

Real Madrid led 2-0 at the half time interval, and they added to that advantage in the second period. Jude Bellingham volleyed past Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga with 20 minutes remaining, which put some added gloss on an excellent showing. However, Nacho Fernandez’s late red card did take some shine off.

The result sees Real Madrid leapfrog Barcelona and Girona into top spot in La Liga, where they will hope to remain come the end of the season.