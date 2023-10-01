Length of Real Madrid star’s La Liga suspension to be determined by two factors

Real Madrid may be top of the La Liga table, but they could be facing something of a selection dilemma over the next few weeks.

Club captain Nacho Fernandez was sent off against Girona on Saturday for a wild challenge on Portu. It means that – ahead of next weekend’s match against Osasuna – Real Madrid have Antonio Rudiger as their only senior central defender, with Eder Militao and David Alaba currently injured.

The latter could be back in time for next weekend, although he should definitely be ready after the international break. Real Madrid will be thankful for this, as Nacho is expected to still be out of action by then.

As per MD, the length of Nacho’s ban will be determined by two factors. If it is deemed as violent, he would be suspended for a minimum of four matches. However, if it just dangerous play, the maximum would be three.

The Competition Committee will rule on Nacho’s suspension on Wednesday. Real Madrid will be hoping to have their captain back after the international break, but that looks unlikely at this stage.