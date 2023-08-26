Gabri Veiga’s Saudi Arabia salary revealed – report

Gabri Veiga is in line to pick up a major salary increase after joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

The Spain U21 international was heavily linked with a move away from Celta Vigo ahead of the 2023/24 La Liga season after an impressive 12 months.

However, despite initial interest from the Premier League, Veiga looked destined for a switch to Italy before the transfer window closed in September.

With his release clause in Galicia rising to €40m at the start of 2023, the price was set for the 21-year-old, and no club was willing to pay that outright.

Al Ahli had no issue in paying the clause, with Veiga accepting the offer, despite widespread criticism of his decision to move to Saudi Arabia, notably from Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos.

As per reports from Marca, Veiga will be paid €30m across a three year contract in the Middle East, with no restrictions over an exit clause a key aspect in his agreement.