La Liga rules block Gabri Veiga loan return to Celta Vigo in January

Gabri Veiga will not be returning on loan to Celta Vigo in the January transfer window.

Veiga has been linked with a possible short term move back to Galicia after a mixed start to life at Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

The Spain U21 international caused waves across Europe, after he rejected switches to a string of Champions League clubs, to accept an offer in Saudi Arabia.

His struggles in the Middle East have been held up as an example by some sections of Spanish media as an illustration of the perils of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Rafael Benitez’s Celta have struggled so far in 2023/24, with just one La Liga win in 14 games, as they have slipped down into the relegation zone.

Despite rumours of Veiga being interested in a return, La Liga rules block it, as the Spanish top-flight does allow players to be registered at the same club twice in the same season, but he could join another Spanish side.