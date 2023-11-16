Gabri Veiga wanted by Champions League clubs, representatives dismiss possibility of Celta Vigo return

Gabri Veiga surprised many when he left Celta Vigo during the summer to join the never-ending list of players heading to the Saudi Pro League, where he linked up with Al Ahli. The 21-year-old had been very close to joining Napoli a few weeks prior, but ended up in the Middle East.

However, there have been questions over how long he will remain in Saudi Arabia, given that he is still so early into his playing career. Veiga’s representatives have revealed, as per Fabrizio Romano, that the Spanish youth international is very happy at Al Ahli, and that he is also attracting interest from clubs in the Champions League.

“There have been enquiries from Champions League clubs about Veiga’s situation, but he’s 100% happy at Al Ahli. He is playing at a great level, is fully focused and committed to Al Ahli and winning the SPL.”

These quotes also shut the door on a potential return to Celta Vigo, with reports earlier this week suggesting that the Galicians were in talks to bring him back to the club on an ambitious loan deal. For now, Veiga will remain in Saudi Arabia, but how long he is there remains to be seen.