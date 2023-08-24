Real Madrid star Toni Kroos takes remarkable shot at Gabri Veiga for impending Saudi Arabia move

Real Madrid and Germany icon Toni Kroos is generally not prone to hiding his views, but his latest opinion has raised quite a few eyebrows to Carlo Ancelotti levels.

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga is expected to move to Saudi Arabia in the coming hours, following reports from Fabrizio Romano. Veiga and Celta have both agreed deals with Al Ahli, and after a deal stalled with Napoli, Veiga will leave European football at the age of 21.

The Spanish youth international had been linked with a number of top sides all summer and is considered one of the brightest talents in Europe, but Kroos did not think much of his decision to head to Saudi Arabia.

Under Romano’s report on Instagram, Kroos summed it up in one word – ’embarrassing’.

So Gabri Veiga heads for Al-Ahli. 🇪🇸✈️🇸🇦 Toni Kroos' comment under the Instagram post of @FabrizioRomano … 🤐 pic.twitter.com/KBhFUfRGja — PSGhub (@PSGhub) August 24, 2023

Many will sympathise with Kroos’ mindset, not understanding that a footballer with the potential to make it to the top would head to a league of a lower level for a quick payday.

Equally, football is a fickle sport, and players are just one injury away from losing much of their value or ability to perform. Taking the money is not a choice that many on the Old Continent will like, but Veiga will secure his and the future of many generations beyond him with this move.