Luis Enrique praises Luis Rubiales’ ‘outstanding’ work in RFEF role

Former Spain men’s national team head coach Luis Enrique has offered some support to embattled RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

The 45-year-old’s position is under immense pressure amid a growing controversy after Spain’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final win over England on August 20 in Sydney.

Rubiales was involved in a string of incidents after the game, as Spain lifted the trophy, including the RFEF chief kissing star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in the celebrations.

However, despite huge speculation that he was prepared to resign, during a speech today at Las Rozas, Rubiales rallied against his critics and refused to step down from his role.

His conduct has been heavily criticised by players from both the men’s and women’s squads, with the women’s team now confirming their united intention to boycott matches until he steps down.

Enrique was asked for his view on former colleague Rubiales and the Paris Saint-Germain manager was positive in his assessment of his work.

“Based on my experience, what I’ve lived, as I’ve worked with the Federation for many years, I think Rubiales’ work throughout these years has been exceptional”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I would say he has done an outstanding job. The president has admitted his mistake. I think my opinion is not really necessary on this issue.”