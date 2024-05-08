Announcement of Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid could come in next few days – report

Following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League exit at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, the expectation now is that Kylian Mbappe’s future could be clarified sooner rather than later. The 25-year-old has already notified PSG that he will be leaving in the summer as a free agent, and he is expected to make his long-awaited move to Real Madrid.

According to Sport, Mbappe’s future could be officially announced in the coming days, following PSG’s Champions League elimination. However, the outcome of Wednesday’s other semi-final, between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, will also determine whether the move is revealed now, or further down the line.

If Real Madrid reached another Champions League final, the announcement will be delayed, likely until after the showpiece event at Wembley, which takes place on the 1st of June. However, if Bayern progress, it’s expected to come imminently, with Mbappe being unveiled before Euro 2024 kicks off.

Mbappe himself is keen to have everything out in the open before the Euros, as he doesn’t want it hanging over his lead during France duty. However, Real Madrid are likely to have the final say on the timing of the announcement.