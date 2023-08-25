Spanish stars criticise Luis Rubiales resignation U-turn

The ongoing saga surrounding the future of Luis Rubiales as Spanish football association (RFEF) president has taken another bizarre twist.

The 45-year-old has been at the centre of a growing controversy following Spain’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final win over England on August 20 in Sydney.

Rubiales was involved in several uncomfortable moments as Spain lifted the trophy, culminating in an awkward kiss on the lips of star player Jenni Hermoso.

His position has come into question since then, with pressure from all sides – including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez – and he was expected to resign today.

However, as part of a speech at Las Rozas, Rubiales rallied against his critics and refused to resign from his role with 81 Spain internationals confirming a player boycott until he does.

🎙️ Luis Rubiales: “I am not resigning. A social murder is being perpetrated. They are trying to kill me.” pic.twitter.com/4rTlk0Mjw0 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 25, 2023

His statement came as a shock to most involved, with the RFEF already lining up a successor in Pedro Rocha, but Rubiales looks set to be suspended by the RFEF, as his future remains uncertain.

Rubiales’ stance has caused a wave of criticism from Spain internationals from the men’s team with David de Gea, Borja Iglesias , Hector Bellerin and Spain’s 2010 World Cup winning captain Iker Casillas among those criticizing his conduct.

Vergüenza ajena. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 25, 2023

Estoy triste y decepcionado. Como futbolista y como persona no me siento representado por lo que ha pasado hoy en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. Me parece lamentable que sigan presionando y poniendo el foco sobre una compañera. — Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) August 25, 2023

De Gea claimed his ‘ears were bleeding’ in response to Rubiales’ comments, with Iglesias adding he will not play for Spain again until changes are made as Bellerin labelled Rubiales a ‘narcissist’.

Me sangran los oídos 🎪🎭 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) August 25, 2023