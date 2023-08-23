Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez to save veteran from exit by halting plans

Barcelona are desperately casting around for ways to ensure that they can register their current squad, and in theory, the signing of Joao Cancelo. One of the surprise solutions suggested this week was that they may jettison one of their veterans, Marcos Alonso.

Cancelo would be able to cover at both left-back and right-back, while Alonso is ageing, and commands a salary though to be in the region of €9-10m, making him one of the highest earners. In spite of that, Alejandro Balde’s performances mean he contributes far less than his wages would suggest.

However Sport say that Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez has stepped in to ensure Alonso remains at the club this season. The idea was gathering pace amongst the sporting department at Barcelona, but Xavi has told Alonso that he has his full confidence.

Xavi appreciates the fact that Alonso has made things as straightforward as possible regarding contracts and signing for the club over the last two summers, and that he covered in central defence last season. He also considers him a good dressing room influence.

It is true that Barcelona fans have not been impressed with Alonso following his first season, but equally that he rarely played in his position. Comparatively, Jordi Alba performed at a much higher level last season as a rotational option too. In spite of his large wages, losing him to sign Cancelo would leave Barcelona with just one natural left-back and one natural right-back in their squad, although Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto can cover at right-back.