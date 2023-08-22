Barcelona seriously considering surprise veteran exit amid salary limit struggles

Barcelona are still struggling to create sufficient room in their salary limit to register their current squad, as the transfer deadline looms within sight.

The Blaugrana are yet to move on Clement Lenglet, and have not made the big sale that many expected them to this summer, meaning they are once again tight against their salary limit.

As things stand, back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena, new signing Inigo Martinez and veteran left-back Marcos Alonso are unregistered in Spanish competition. Diario AS say that Alonso is the odd one out.

At 32 years of age, Alonso signed a one-year extension in February, after joining last summer. He was initially meant to sign a two-year deal, but last season’s salary limit struggles forced Barcelona to register him on a one-year contract, with a gentleman’s agreement to offer him a second year too.

Now though, his high salary, thought to be in the region of €9-10m, and the fact that prospect signing Joao Cancelo are edging him towards the exit. Barcelona will start Alejandro Balde in his position and with Martinez are well-covered in central defence.

🚨 Clubs in Saudi Arabia are interested in Alonso. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 22, 2023

Alonso, reportedly has interest from Saudi Arabian sides, but so far has let his camp know that he intends to fulfil his contract. Manager Xavi Hernandez is aware of the financial conundrum, but has not yet signed off on an exit. He appreciates the fact that Alonso has done all he can to first arrive at Barcelona, then facilitate the registration process, and finally adapt his position for the majority of his appearances last season.

Alonso is conscious of the thinking behind the scenes, and his exit would free up around €5m in their salary limit which could go towards signing Cancelo, and registering Martinez and Pena.

Ultimately, if Barcelona do want to say farewell to Alonso, then they will have to keep him onside. Unless they can persuade him to leave of his own volition, they will be stuck with Alonso, and relations will be strained with him for the beginning of the season at least.