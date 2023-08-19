Manchester City let Aymeric Laporte decide over Al Nassr move

Manchester City will let defender Aymeric Laporte decide if he wants to leave the club this month.

Laporte played a reduced role at the Etihad Stadium in the 2022/23 campaign, as City sealed a historic trophy treble, and a first ever Champions League title.

The Spain international is yet to start a game this season and City are ready to let him leave.

The 29-year-old centre back wants to be playing consistently at club level, to keep his starting place with Spain for Euro 2024, and City have reportedly accepted an offer from Al Nassr.

A move to Saudi Arabia would add to the expanding list of players heading to the Middle East with Al Nassr cooling their interest in Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet to focus on Laporte.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City are ready to sanction the sale, but the club are willing to give the final call to the player, with Pep Guardiola open to retaining him as a back up option.