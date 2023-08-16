Al-Nassr cool interest in Barcelona defender in order to prioritise move for Aymeric Laporte

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was close to signing for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, the club of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the Frenchman has reservations over the move, and his priority is to remain in Europe. As a result, he has taken some time to consider his future, before giving a definitive answer to Al-Nassr.

It now appears that Lenglet’s decision has been taken out of his own hands, as Al-Nassr have made a move to sign Manchester City and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte. A deal has advanced in the last 24 hours.

Understand Al Nassr have improved their salary bid to sign Aymeric Laporte. No formal proposal yet but verbal discussions advancing on personal terms 🚨🟡🔵🇪🇸 #AlNassr City are open to give the green light, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/685HXfP5AY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

As a result of this, Al-Nassr have cooled their interest in Lenglet in order to prioritise a move for Laporte, as reported by Sport.

Barcelona will be very disappointed by this. They are desperate to sell Lenglet this summer, in order to get his wages off the books and generate more funds to be used in the transfer market. However, Al-Nassr may come back to the table if their attempts to sign Laporte end in failure.