Barcelona controversially end 25-year La Masia tradition in effort to improve financial situation

When it comes to making decisions, it’s safe to say that Barcelona have not been overly good in the last few days, especially when it comes to financial issues.

In an effort to improve their situation, the club’s board has been taking steps to cut costs, and they have now taken one that has proven to be controversial. As Josep Capdevila (via Sport) has reported, Barcelona have ended their La Masia taxi service, which had been in effect for over 25 years.

As part of this, Barcelona would provide taxis for their La Masia starlets, which would take them to training and also home at the end of day. Instead, the club will organise a bus service, although the players’ parents will need to take them to specific areas now. This will be very difficult for those that live far away from the training ground.

The decision has been met with monumental anger, and there are even suggestions that some players could leave the club over it. In another report, Sport have labelled it as “another mistake” by the Catalan club.

It’s safe to say that this decision has been met with backlash, as it is unlikely that Barcelona were losing significant funds by running this service. It remains to be seen whether they contemplate reversing it.