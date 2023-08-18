Bayern Munich withdraw David de Gea transfer interest

Bayern Munich will not be making a summer move for Spain veteran goal keeper David de Gea.

The Bundesliga giants are planning for the short and long term in Bavaria with long standing No.1 Manuel Neuer currently out injured and set to turn 38 in 2024.

As part of their plan to bring in a new stopper at the Allianz Arena, the defending German champions had considered moves for three Spanish stars.

Alongside de Gea, Bayern were also keen on a possible move for David Raya prior to his move to Arsenal, followed by late interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga, who eventually opted to accept a loan move to Real Madrid to cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois.

De Gea is currently a free agent in the transfer market, following his departure from Manchester United, but as per Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have opted against a deal.

ℹ️ FC Bayern will also not sign David De Gea. It’s decided. Tuchel has vetoed it, especially since a return of @Manuel_Neuer is expected within the next few weeks. ➡️ As reported: Tuchel was pushing for #Ortega and had a phone call with him – but the deal is close to be off now.… pic.twitter.com/LkyTNiPR4H — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2023

Neuer’s incoming return has changed their minds over the situation with de Gea still awaiting a new club for the 2023/24 season.