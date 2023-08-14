Real Madrid announce signing of Thibaut Courtois replacement

Real Madrid suffered a major blow last week when star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went down with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training. However they have wasted little time in signing a replacement.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has arrived on loan for the season with no option to buy at Valdebebas, and will take over number one duties from Courtois. Real Madrid confirmed the deal on Monday morning, with Kepa set to answer questions from the media after his presentation on Tuesday, which will take place at 13:30 CEST on Tuesday.

The former Athletic Club ‘keeper will return to La Liga for the first time since moving to Chelsea for an €80m fee, the world record for a goalkeeper.

Kepa had been in and out of the Chelsea team since his first two seasons at the club, being replaced by Edouard Mendy in 2021 as number one. However last season he won his place back, and was set to begin the season as first choice for Mauricio Pochettino.

Following approaches from Bayern Munich and then Real Madrid, it became clear that they were open to allowing Kepa out the door though, and the Spanish international has decided he would rather head to Madrid than Munich.

Last week Carlo Ancelotti had claimed that he had full faith in Andriy Lunin, and that if they did bring in an extra goalkeeper, it would be because the Ukrainian was the only senior option available. That said, there have been long-standing rumours that Ancelotti does not trust Lunin entirely, and Kepa is expected to come in as number one immediately.