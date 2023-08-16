Barcelona forward planning to leave this summer, multiple offers being considered – report

Despite having completed the sales of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele last week, Barcelona are looking to move on more players this summer, so that the money can be re-invested in the transfer market.

Recent reports have suggested that either Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres will be chosen to be sold by Barcelona. At this stage, it looks as if it will be the former that departs in the next few weeks.

This is because Diario AS have reported that Fati has decided that he will leave Barcelona this summer if an acceptable offer is received. This representatives, led by Jorge Mendes, have been met with several proposals, which the 20-year-old is expected to mull over.

Atletico Madrid have been one of the teams linked with a move for Fati, although the report states that the Barcelona youngster has no intention of making the move to the Spanish capital.

Fati is not expected to be a starter for Barcelona this season, hence why a sale looks to be on the cards. Still, it would be a sad state of affairs if their relationship came to an end this summer, which looks likely.