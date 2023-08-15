Barcelona hoping to sell at least one more forward this summer, two players to be chosen between

Despite having sold Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele in the last week, Barcelona are looking to make more sales between now and the end of the transfer window.

Clement Lenglet looks to be heading out of the door, and he is likely to be joined by one more player. As per Sport, that will be either Ferran Torres or Ansu Fati.

Neither player is expected to be a starter for Xavi Hernandez this season. As such, Barcelona are keen to improve their financial situation by selling one of them. At this stage, Ansu Fati looks more likely as he has been heavily linked with a departure in recent weeks.

Barcelona will have Raphinha, Ez Abde and Lamine Yamal as their first-choice wingers this season, and the Brazilian will almost certainly be a regular starter, despite his red card against Getafe at the weekend. He has been deemed as “untouchable” by Xavi and Deco, the club’s Sporting Director.