Atletico Madrid still harbour hopes of signing Paris Saint-Germain star this summer

In the remaining weeks of the transfer window, Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign a new defensive midfielder. The need for one has heightened in the last 24 hours, with captain Koke having suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least one month.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been Atletico’s top target in recent weeks, although they still maintain interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti. The Italian is not in Luis Enrique’s plans for this season, so a departure is likely.

However, at this stage, Atletico cannot afford to sign Verratti, who has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Despite this, Marca have reported that Los Colchoneros believe that PSG could lower their demands as the transfer window heads towards its close.

Atletico Madrid also believe that the lure of Champions League football, as well as playing under head coach Diego Simeone, could persuade Verratti to make the move to the Spanish capital. It remains to be seen whether that turns out to be the case.