Atletico Madrid to persist with 5-4-1 system for Celta Vigo clash despite Antoine Griezmann return

Atletico Madrid switched away from their 5-3-2 system for last weekend’s match against Mallorca at Son Moix, with Antoine Griezmann suspended. Diego Simeone opted for a 5-4-1, with Angel Correa playing as the lone striker, flanked by Samuel Lino and Marcos Llorente. It paid dividends too, as they won 1-0, and secured their first clean sheet in three months.

👥 Today’s XI in training: Oblak Llorente – Witsel – Giménez – Azpilicueta – Riquelme Koke – Barrios – Lino Correa – Griezmann@marca — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 7, 2024

Despite Griezmann returning to the side for the upcoming match with Celta Vigo, Simeone intends to continue with the 5-4-1, as reported by Marca. The idea is for Griezmann and Correa to interchange between the centre and right, with Lino remaining on the left with Rodrigo Riquelme. Llorente would be played deeper, as a wing-back.

Atletico Madrid will hope to finish the season on a high, and they are closing in on the final Champions League qualification spot. Two more wins would all-but ensure that Athletic Club cannot reach them, and they will hope that the first of those victories comes against Celta at the Civitas Metropolitano.