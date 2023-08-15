Atletico Madrid captain likely to be ruled for a month after suffering hamstring injury

Less than 10 minutes into the new LaLiga season, Atletico Madrid captain and midfielder Koke was forced off with injury during Los Colchoneros’ 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Granada on Monday night.

The 31-year-old has been revealed to have suffered a hamstring injury, and this will keep him out of action of at least three matches, meaning he will miss Atletico’s fixtures against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla as a minimum.

🚨| JUST IN: Koke is going to miss, at least, the next 3 Atlético de Madrid games (Betis, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla). [@TaniaMartinC] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 15, 2023

Atletico are already light in midfield, and they have been on the lookout for a new defensive option in that area, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Marco Verratti having been identified as targets.

It may well be that Atletico Madrid’s Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, expedites his search for a new signing following Koke’s injury. The veteran midfielder will be absent until the end of the summer transfer window, so Simeone will have less options to choose from until a new signing comes in.