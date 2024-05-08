Pivot linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid does not plan on leaving current club – “My head is here”

In recent weeks, Johnny Cardoso has been linked with a move away from Real Betis, having only arrived from Brazil during the winter. The 22-year-old has made an excellent start to life in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, and has been one of the standout midfielders in La Liga over recent months.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are two of the clubs that are reported to have shown interest in Cardoso, although the USMNT pivot is fully focused on staying at Los Verdiblancos, as he told Onda Cero Sevilla (via MD) on Wednesday.

“My head and my goals are on Betis. I arrived a short time ago. I want to keep working and evolving. My head is on Betis and the rest is things for my agents.”

Cardoso also spoke on his excellent first few months at Real Betis, and he admitted that he has surprised himself with his quick adaption to Spanish football.

“I didn’t expect such a quick adaptation. I am very happy. With my teammates, with the coaching staff, with the club, which helped me a lot. I still have a lot to keep evolving and within the club as well… I had barely a week to rest before coming.”