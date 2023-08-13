Chelsea target veteran star as Kepa Arrizabalaga edges towards Real Madrid

Real Madrid are closing in on a loan move for Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga as the goal keeper trades continue across Europe.

Los Blancos have been unexpectedly forced into the market following an injury to first choice stopper Thibaut Courtois in training.

The Belgian international, who is widely viewed as the No.1 keeper in world football, is set to miss the entirety of the the 2023/24 season.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti hinting at sticking with deputy Andriy Lunin a season long loan for Kepa is almost complete after he opted against joining Bayern Munich.

Fellow Spanish keeper Robert Sanchez has already joined Chelsea, and is set to be permanently installed as first choice at Stamford Bridge, as Arrizabalaga moves on.

However, reports from The Guardian claim Chelsea will look to ensure they are covered across all positions, before sanctioning a loan exit, as they aim to bring in Danish veteran Kasper Schmeichel as cover for Sanchez.