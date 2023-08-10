Thibaut Courtois ruled out for entire 2023-24 season following ACL injury diagnosis

Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid confirmed that Thibaut Courtois had suffered an ACL injury during training on Wednesday. The Belgian international had left the session on a stretcher, and the diagnosis confirmed the severity of the issue.

As Diario AS have reported, Courtois will be ruled out for at minimum of nine months, which means that he will miss the entire 2023-24 season.

This is a cruel blow for both Courtois and Real Madrid. He is undoubtedly one of their key players, and has been undisputed number one since joining.

The news has meant that Real Madrid have entered the transfer market to sign a replacement. David De Gea appears to be the favourite at this stage, with Los Blancos reportedly in talks with the former Manchester United stopper, who is currently a free agent.

Losing Courtois is a major blow for Real Madrid, and their chances of success across the board will no doubt be affected following this news.