Carlo Ancelotti maintains confidence in Andriy Lunin, but admits goalkeeper signing may be necessary

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he has full confidence in back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin following a serious injury to Thibaut Courtois, but nevertheless made it clear a signing would not be ruled out.

Despite that confidence, Ancelotti told the press that Lunin was lacking in one thing.

“Emotionally yesterday was not a good day. These things often happen in football and now it’s time to hope that Courtois can recover soon… and give all the confidence to Lunin, who is a great goalkeeper.”

“He did well during the preseason and we have complete confidence in him. He is a talent and what he lacks is what everyone lacks. The experience that is gained from being there day by day. It’s what everyone lacks when they start a job.”

Ancelotti went on to claim that if he is to sign a new goalkeeper, it is nothing to do with his confidence in Lunin – which many report has been lacking over the last year.

“We have total confidence in Lunin and the next few days we will see if we add one more goalkeeper to the squad.”

“We have time until the 31st, behind Lunin the goalkeepers have potential, but they are young. We will think about it. Fran is 17 years old, if we sign we will do it because of the number of goalkeepers, because we have confidence in Andriy.”

Asked what profile of goalkeeper he would look for, Ancelotti had his customary laughs from the press room.