Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Junior omitted from Paris Saint-Germain squad for opening Ligue 1 fixture

While Paris Saint-Germain have been very active in terms of incomings so far this summer, there has been much speculation over several of their existing players. Namely, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Junior.

Mbappe has been transfer-listed by PSG following his decision not to sign a new contract, while Neymar will looked to be moved on as he is not in new head coach Luis Enrique’s plans for the new season.

PSG take on Lorient in their first Ligue 1 fixture of the season this weekend, and neither Mbappe nor Neymar has been included in the matchday squad by Lucho.

🚨 Neymar Jr. is not included in the PSG squad to face Lorient. @PSG_inside 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8TrzUCypkk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2023

Ousmane Dembele, whose transfer to PSG was confirmed on Saturday morning, has not been registered in time to play, although former Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas and ex-Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio have both been included.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and a deal may well be organised in the final weeks of the transfer window, which is something that PSG are desperate to do, so that they don’t lose their star asset on a free next summer.

Likewise, Neymar has been rumoured with returning to Barcelona this summer, although the club’s financial issues are likely to decide whether a deal is possible or not.