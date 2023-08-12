Paris Saint-Germain announce signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in €50.4m deal

Ousmane Dembele’s six-year stay at Barcelona has now officially come to an end, with Paris Saint-Germain announcing that they have signed the 26-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal in then French capital.

✍️ Ousmane Dembélé rejoint le Paris Saint-Germain en provenance du FC Barcelone. Le champion du monde, qui portera le numéro 23, s’est engagé pour 5 saisons.#WelcomeDembélé — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 12, 2023

At the end of last month, PSG confirmed their intention to activate Dembele’s release clause, which sat at €50m at that time. Barcelona were powerless to stop it, although their negotiations with the Frenchman’s agent have held up the deal in the last few days.

A 50/50 pay split had been reported between Barcelona and Dembele/his agent, although the former believed that they were entitled to more than €25m. Irrespectively, these details have now been resolved, and the transfer has been finalised.

Barcelona will now look to use the funds generated for the sales of Dembele and Franck Kessie, who joined Al Ahli earlier this week, to sign a new right-back. Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo is their top target, although Villarreal’s World Cup winner Juan Foyth is also on their shortlist.