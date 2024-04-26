Predicted Teams Real Sociedad-Real Madrid: Six changes expected as Jude Bellingham misses match

Real Madrid are hoping to draw themselves even closer to the Liga title this evening against Real Sociedad at the Anoeta, with just 7 points separating Los Blancos from the title. La Real are still looking to secure Europa League football though, and rotations are expected from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Basque side have just a three point cushion to Real Betis, meaning there is plenty on the line for the Txuri-Urdin. Ex-Real Madrid forward Takefusa Kubo is expected to return to the line-up, while Mikel Oyarzabal will go through the middle in a versatile front three.

Both Marca and Diario AS believe that Alvaro Odriozola will also start against his former side at right-back too, and Arsen Zakharyan to start ahead of Brais Mendez, who has just recovered from injury. Kieran Tierney, Aihen Munoz, Hamari Traore and Carlos Fernandez are all out with injury.

Real Madrid are expected to make six changes. Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are all expected to start by Marca, but Diario AS feel Joselu Mato and Eder Militao will play instead of Antonio Rudiger and Guler.

Ancelotti had promised more minutes for Guler, and while he does have Rodrygo back after missing training on Thursday, Jude Bellingham has been left out with a stomach issue, as Ferland Mendy also stays behind to work on his fitness for the Bayern Munich clash next week. With Carvajal suspended against Bayern in the first leg, Vazquez will be reserved.