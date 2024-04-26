Carlo Ancelotti weeks away from surpassing Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane have had two spells at Real Madrid as manager, and as the Italian closes in on the Frenchman in terms of time in charge of the club (5 seasons at the end of the campaign), he looks set to surpass him in the coming weeks.

Ancelotti and Real Madrid are just seven points from mathematically securing their 36th La Liga title, and for Ancelotti it will be just his second league title in Spain. It will also be the only time he has repeated league successes in any country. With a league, two Champions Leagues, two Copa del Rey trophies, two Spanish Supercups, two European Supercups, and two Club World Cups, Ancelotti is currently on 11 titles at Real Madrid – the same as Zidane.

His 12th seems just weeks away, and that will take him past Zidane in terms of titles at Los Blancos, moving him into second place in the all-time ranking at Real Madrid. With a Champions League to come this season, and at least another campaign to come in Madrid, he could well reel in Miguel Munoz – the most successful Real Madrid in history. He currently sits on 14 trophies, although he did not have the benefit of so many supercups and Club World Cups. His nine Liga titles remains unprecedented for any manager in the history of Spanish football.