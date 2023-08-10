Barcelona looking to start season with one of three forwards depending on negotiations

Barcelona are still looking to pull one more big move out of the hat before the end of the transfer window, despite the fact they are yet to register any of their new players or new contracts for the coming season.

According to Sport, Barcelona do not trust Ansu Fati. They see him as a viable source of income and have lost faith in his ability to succeed at the club, with Lionel Messi’s number 10 weighing heavy on his back.

As such they will look to move him on before the end of the window. The most obvious option for the Blaugrana would be bringing forward the deal to sign Vitor Roque, if Xavi Hernandez wants someone who can play across the forward line.

The Blaugrana paid €30m up front and €31m in variables, but the Catalan daily say they would only need to clear €7.8m in their salary limit, which corresponds to €3.5m in salary, and €4.3m as a seventh of his deal (split over the seven years of his contract). It should be said it is not clear how the variables factor into the equation, and that Barcelona can only use around 40% of what they save and bring in.

Athletico Parananense CEO Alexandre Mattos has rejected any possibility of Roque leaving this summer, but if Barcelona offer more money, it could unlock to his arrival.

Equally President Joan Laporta remains enamoured with Joao Felix, and is still keeping the possibility of a simple loan deal alive, as the Portuguese continues at loggerheads with Atletico Madrid.

But those hypotheticals depend on Ansu Fati‘s exit. His green light to leave is seen as the only way of raising sufficient funds, and there have been conflicting reports on his mindset. Some claim that Ansu would consider a move to the right team, while others say that he is determined to succeed at Barcelona. Unless he leaves, neither of the others would arrive.

Ultimately, it will depend on Barcelona’s priorities and Fati’s desire to stay or not. Frenkie de Jong proved that you can hang on under that pressure from the club and the press. Yet Fati is also less likely to start if he stays, whereas as de Jong was always considered amongst their best three or four midfielders.