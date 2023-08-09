“No chance” for Vitor Roque to join Barcelona this summer – Athletico Paranaense CEO

Earlier this summer, Barcelona finalised a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense. However, as part of the agreement, the 18-year-old would remain at the Brazilian club for the remainder of their season, which ends in December.

Despite this, Barcelona have been hoping to bring forward Roque’s arrival to this summer, as they will have the margins to register him with LaLiga following the departures of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembele.

They are reportedly scheduled meetings with Athletico PR to discuss the issue, although the Brazilian club’s CEO has now poured cold water on Barcelona’s chances of getting their man imminently.

EXCL — Athl. Paranaense CEO Mattos: "There's no chance for Vitor Roque to leave and join Barça in August". "He will leave in January, that was the pact with Barça and it will be respected". "We need him for final 20 games and to qualify for Copa Libertadores 2024".

It is a blow for Barcelona that they will be without Roque for the first half of the season. It means that Robert Lewandowski will be their only natural number nine, and the Pole is likely to be heavily relied upon once again, especially with Dembele now out of the picture.