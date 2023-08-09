Real Madrid media team preparing Kylian Mbappe content following contract rejection

Amid incessant speculation over Kylian Mbappe’s future, some of it is being fuelled from the offices of the most successful club in the Spanish capital.

According to Marca, Mbappe has rejected the latest renewal offer from Paris Saint-Germain, which was brought to him by Luis Campos. That offer included a €200m release clause and ran until 2025, potentially allowing for a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. Alternative reports say Mbappe has also turned down a deal with a ‘guaranteed transfer clause‘.

Yet Mbappe has turned this offer down, and is adamant that he will not renegotiate terms with PSG. So far he has maintained that he wants to finish his contract in Paris, but either way most expect him to arrive at Real Madrid either this summer or next.

Coupled with this information is the fact that reportedly the media and marketing team are preparing for Mbappe’s arrival, and have begun preparing material in the event a deal does go through. While there is some discrepancy depending on which part of Real Madrid you speak to, many internal employees at Real Madrid are of the opinion a deal will go through this summer.

It would certainly benefit all sides if a deal could go through, but the major issue may be the financing of such a deal, with all sides hoping to get the best result for themselves.