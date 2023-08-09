Kylian Mbappe has rejected Paris Saint-Germain contract with ‘guaranteed transfer clause’

Paris Saint-Germain appear to have made no progress in their bid to sell Kylian Mbappe, or renew his contract.

As they play the waiting game with Real Madrid, who are yet to make a move for him, Mbappe maintains that he wants to see out his contract at PSG. It is not yet clear whether this is a bid to force down the price for a move this summer, or rather he would prefer to pick up an enormous signing bonus from Real Madrid next summer.

As per Cadena SER, Mbappe has not heard out any of their offers. The Parisians even offered Mbappe a new deal until 2025, but with a ‘guaranteed transfer’ clause, which would allow him to move next summer anyway, but with PSG picking up a fee for him.

Yet, and understandably, Mbappe would rather take any money for himself that would be destined for a transfer no doubt.

The French forward appears keen to have control over his own future beyond all else, and has never committed to a long-term contract since originally signing for PSG. Real Madrid and Florentino Perez will no doubt be keen to do just that if he does arrive.