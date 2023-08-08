Paris Saint-Germain interested in third Barcelona star

Barcelona have for the most part spent the transfer window looking out how to improve their squad, yet the appearance of Paris Saint-Germain on the scene has meant that their key priority has switched to trying to hang onto the assets they have first and forermost.

That looks as if it will not be the case for Ousmane Dembele, who has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain, but a dispute over the distribution of the transfer fee between the agent and Barcelona has held the deal up.

Following reports that PSG had also shown an interest in Ansu Fati, MD say that PSG had also asked about their chances of securing Gavi. They were met with a firm ‘no’ from Barcelona.

🚨 PSG, through their trusted intermediary, had asked Barça if they were willing to transfer Gavi. It was something NEVER contemplated by the club as he is considered one of the most valuable player in the squad. @mundodeportivo 💎 pic.twitter.com/L6gDoSIjwC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 8, 2023

Gavi was a favourite of Luis Enrique’s during his time at Spain, while he remains close friends with Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena. Some of the youngster’s best performances have come under Lusi Enrique at Spain.

All of this stems from a supposed report that Barcelona offered Dembele, Ansu Fati and Gavi in exchange for Kylian Mbappe. However Barcelona have denied that this was the case, although some sources claimed it was where PSG got the idea to pursue Dembele, who they were already interested in last summer.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that since, stories have come from the Catalan media have come out that PSG are interested in Gavi and Fati. Xavi Hernandez is believed to have had a meeting with Gavi after those reports to ensure he knows how important he is, and that he has no intention of letting him go. If it looks more like PSG were interested in Fati and Gavi, the club does not have to explain itself to the players as to why they were being offered out.