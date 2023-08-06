Barcelona star upset with rumours of possible move to Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona have had plenty of dealings with Paris Saint-Germain in the past, with the latest being Ousmane Dembele, who is set to join the French champions in the next few days.

Another deal that was rumoured between the two clubs was involving Kylian Mbappe, who has been transfer-listed by PSG following his decision not to sign a new contract, with his current one expiring in less than 12 months.

Speculation emerged of Barcelona meeting with PSG to discuss a deal for Mbappe, with reports that Dembele and Gavi would be sent to the French capital as part of the deal.

According to MD, the latter was left upset by this, although Xavi Hernandez met with him soon after to assure that these reports were false. Xavi also assured the 19-year-old that he is untouchable in the transfer market.

Barcelona believe that Gavi is one of the best young players in world football, and they are more than right to want to retain his services for as many years as possible.