Neymar Senior denies reports of exit request at Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona

After a report emerged on Monday that Neymar Junior had formally asked Paris Saint-Germain if he could leave, his father has come out to deny those reports.

The Brazilian forward, who PSG are thought to be content to let go, and have been for two transfer windows now, reportedly asked PSG for an exit.

As per PL Brasil (via Sport), Neymar Senior could not be any clearer on the matter.

“I cannot confirm a piece of news that did not happen. L’Equipe is being L’Efake.”

“It came from somewhere, let’s try to understand the intention,” he remarked.

Football España can reveal that Neymar met with Barcelona President Joan Laporta over the weekend. Regarding a potential return to the Blaugrana, both the Brazilian and Laporta are thought to be keen on making it happen, but Manager Xavi Hernandez is currently preventing the move.

All in all, it seems highly unlikely to occur. At the most, it would be a loan deal, and Barcelona still have a number of issues to address before considering a superstar addition like Neymar. Equally, PSG would temporarily manage to move him on, but Barcelona are unlikely to be able or willing to move for him next summer either.