Neymar Junior tells Paris Saint-Germain he wants to leave but faces Barcelona obstacle

Brazilian star Neymar Junior has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club, as per the latest in France.

The French giants have been open to selling the Brazilian for the last two summers, and it has been rumoured for some time that he would be interested in a return to Barcelona. However now L’Equipe say that despite having five years left on his contract, Neymar has told PSG he would like to leave the club.

Nevertheless, the problem will be his destination. Saudi Arabia and Chelsea have been noted as potential destinations, but without much force behind the reports. Meanwhile with Ousmane Dembele potentially on his way to PSG, there has been talk of Neymar going in the other direction.

La Portera de Nunez claim that a deal would be done, more than likely a loan, if it were not for Manager Xavi Hernandez. The board at Barcelona feel it would be a good move from a marketing point of view, but Xavi Hernandez has been adamant that Neymar should not be brought back.