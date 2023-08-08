€40m-rated Celta Vigo starlet would welcome summer move to Napoli

Having been the subject of strong interest from a number of Premier League sides earlier this summer, Gabri Veiga had looked destined to leave Celta Vigo. However, with just over three weeks of the transfer window remaining, he is still at the club.

That could soon change, with Napoli having emerged as favourites to sign the 21-year-old, who rose to significant prominence last season after a spectacular breakthrough campaign in LaLiga.

Napoli had a €30m offer rejected by Celta earlier this week, although they are expected to return to the table once Piotr Zielinski joins Al Ahli. Los Celestes will only accept Veiga’s release clause, which sits at €40m.

According to Relevo, Veiga is open to joining the reigning Serie A champions, which would make a deal much easier should a fee be agreed with Celta, or the youngster’s release clause be activated.

At this stage, Veiga’s full focus will be on starting the new LaLiga season with Celta Vigo, but there is a solid chance that he is not at the club by the end of the summer.