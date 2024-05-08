Napoli, Tottenham and two other Premier League clubs interested in signing Barcelona’s Vitor Roque

Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque has not enjoyed the easiest start to life in European football, but his future was tossed into the air by comments from his agent Andre Cury, who said that either he would play more minutes or be sold, rather than the loan deal backed by manager Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana are not short of interest in Roque either. They have received around 30 enquiries into his availability, some looking for a loan, some about a transfer, and others simply gathering information. As per Diario AS, Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur, who were originally in the bid to sign him, have shown the most interest in a permanent deal. Chelsea and Manchester United have also shown interest, but theirs is more hypothetical, depending on what happens in the summer with exits. Roque could be an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund at Old Trafford, and in theory Chelsea are more keen on a move for a top number nine.

Roque has previously been linked to Valencia and Real Betis as potential loan destinations, but as Matteo Moretto revealed to Football España on Monday, Cury is due to speak with Sporting Director Deco in order to find a solution to his future. Xavi appears to have made his stance clear, but jettisoning Roque so quickly would raise serious questions about the plans in place at Barcelona.