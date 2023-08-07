Napoli make first bid for Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga

It seemed like a given that Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga would be on his way out of the club this summer, but of late the tide has started to turn. As the transfer window moves into its second half though, Celta have received a first bid for Veiga.

An array of Premier League sides including Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked to Veiga, but with their efforts focused elsewhere in the end, none have put in an offer.

Reports coming out of Galicia suggested that Celta might end up keeping him this summer, but Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli have put in a €30m offer for Veiga. The 21-year-old will not be headed to Serie A just yet, as Celta have turned down the offer.

EXCLUSIVE: Napoli submitted official bid today for Spanish gem Gabri Veiga worth €30m fee 🚨🔵🇪🇸 Understand Celta Vigo have rejected the proposal — as release clause is €40m. Negotiations continue — Napoli want Gabri Veiga. pic.twitter.com/Chd1bn9rI4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

Os Celeste have been clear that they want his full €40m release clause in order to part with him, although they may negotiate some of that fee.

Veiga is a quintessential piece in the Celta transfer market. Veiga brings an extra quality to their midfield, but the money from a Veiga deal would allow Rafael Benitez to invest in several areas of the team. If anything, a deal late in the transfer window might be least useful of all for Celta.