Girona edge closer to completing first signing for inaugural Champions League season

Having officially secured a top four finish in La Liga with victory over Barcelona last Saturday, Girona can now look forward to playing in next season’s Champions League. Moves are already being made to prepare Michel Sanchez’s squad for the extra matches, with incomings needed to help manage the workload.

One area that Girona have been looking to address anyway is in defensive midfield, given that Aleix Garcia has been utilised there for the entire season because of Oriol Romeu’s departure last summer. One player on their shortlist is Renato Tapia, whose contract at Celta Vigo is coming to an end in less than two months’ time.

According to Diario AS, Girona are edging closer to agreeing terms with Tapia, who would be their first signing for next season. The Peruvian will not sign a new deal at Celta, so his signing would come at no cost for the Catalans.

Tapia would be a fine addition to Girona’s squad for next season. He could be joined in the summer by Romeu, whom has been linked with a return to Montilivi after just one season at Barcelona.