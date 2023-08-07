Barcelona target Bernardo Silva speaks to Pep Guardiola over Manchester City future

Barcelona are re-assessing their options this summer once more after the impending and shock loss of one of their star forwards in Ousmane Dembele. Once again it appears Barcelona are dreaming of Bernardo Silva with just over three weeks to go in the transfer market.

According to the latest reporting, Manchester City have turned down Barcelona‘s first proposal for Silva. Manager Pep Guardiola had commented about the deal on Friday, pointing out that for any deal to happen, Barcelona would have to present a serious offer.

His approach has always been that he will not keep players that do not want to be at the club, and Silva, who seemingly has been desiring a move to Barcelona for some time, is once again keen on a move if it is financially viable. MD say that Silva has spoken with Guardiola about his future, and asked that he be allowed to leave this summer.

Silva is conscious of the fact that he will have to make an effort to persuade City into a deal, but will not come out publicly and declare his intentions. Guardiola had promised him he could join Barcelona if they came with a ‘reasonable’ offer last summer.

That said, this comes just days after his partner implied Silva would not be joining Barcelona.

Ultimately, Guardiola is right – until they can find a way to make a deal happen with City, Barcelona’s efforts are futile. The figures being discussed, in excess of €70m, are far higher than any previous spending power it had been suggested they would have during the final month of the window. While there are necessary exits expected, it looks like an uphill task for the Blaugrana still.