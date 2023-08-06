Manchester City reject Barcelona’s opening offer for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have reportedly rejected a transfer offer for Bernardo Silva from Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Silva for over 12 months despite their financial issues blocking any chance of a formal bid.

City boss Pep Guardiola has firmly issued a message of determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium this season with the Portugal international under contract until 2025.

Silva is a crucial player for City, but Barcelona have publicly admitted their interest in signing him, with Silva rumoured to be open minded over a possible switch.

Despite the door being apparently closed by Guardiola’s statement, Barcelona remain on the hunt, and reports from Mundo Deportivo claim they have seen an initial offer rejected.

The report states the offer of £50m was instantly turned down by City, who will only consider the slight potential of a sale, if Barcelona return with a significantly improved deal in the coming weeks.