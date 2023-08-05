Bernardo Silva’s wife “rules out” move to Barcelona with latest social media post

Bernardo Silva has been a target for Barcelona for several weeks now, although with Ousmane Dembele’s impending departure to Paris Saint-Germain, there is a chance (albeit, a very slim one) that the Manchester City makes the move to Catalonia.

However, this appears to be a possibility that Bernardo’s wife has ruled out, as pointed out by MD. Ines Degener, the Portuguese’s partner, attended the farewell party for Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, the former having already joined Barcelona.

In a post on Instagram, Degener wished farewell to the partners of both Gundogan and Mahrez, stating that “goodbyes are never easy. I will miss you so much.”

A move for Bernardo has been deemed as extremely difficult for Barcelona due to the finances that would be involved. This latest development could mean that the player himself doesn’t expect to leave Manchester City this summer, especially with the Premier League champions already being short on options in his position, following the sale of Mahrez.