Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata rules out move to Roma this summer

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morats, as is the case nearly every summer, has been linked with a number of moves during the transfer window. However one by one those options are being eliminated.

Earlier this week, Juventus Manager Max Allegri ruled out bringing Morata back to La Vecchia Signora. One of the other teams closely linked with Morata has been Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma, who are after a striker to come in for the injury Tammy Abraham.

However he told TUDN that he was not considering Roma currently (via Football Italia).

“I’m working and I’m very happy to be in Mexico with the team. I want to improve, I’m doing it in this pre-season. But we players don’t control the transfer market.”

“I’m here to enjoy Mexico, to work with the team. At the moment they’re [Roma] not an option, they’re not in my head.”

Asked about Mourinho, Morata had only kind words.

“He’s a great coach, he was the one who gave me the opportunity to play my first professional match. I’m very grateful to him and I wish him the best.”

Of the moves he has been linked with, Morata could still head to Saudi Arabia or Inter. The Nerazzurri have reportedly proposed a €15m deal, but Atletico want €21m.

If Morata does leave, Atletico will be on the hunt for a natural number nine with likely little more than three weeks to go in the market at this point. Given they are indeed open to a move, presumably they already have a shortlist of targets drawn up.